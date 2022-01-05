MS records most new COVID cases in single day; State has more cases in last seven days than in October and November combined

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi continued to worsen Wednesday as state statistics showed another record number of new cases found yesterday and the new case, weekly average continues to set new records daily.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 6,592 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. It was the highest number of cases found in a single, 24-hour period since the pandemic began.

National experts say the numbers of cases are likely much higher as the at-home tests for COVID generally are not reported to the state health officials.

In the last seven days, Mississippi has officially recorded just under 34,000 new cases in the last seven days. That’s well more than the total cases found in October and November combined.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 572,694.

MSDH reported 11 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,503.

Through Wednesday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared Wednesday to 4,835. The new 7-day, daily average shattered the previous record of 4,406 set on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 3,371 with Wednesday’s update. It was the highest 14-day level since August 26.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County