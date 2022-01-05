Winter weather threat delays schools in parts of Mississippi

Cities across a swath of North Mississippi prepared for the impact of a winter weather expected Wednesday night through Thursday night.

Counties across north Mississippi in roughly a line from Clarksdale in the Delta east across the state to the Tupelo area were under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.

The potential for ice and snow caused schools in some parts of the area to announce delays to the start of the day.

National Weather Service in Memphis said residents should expect the potential for mixed precipitation. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Oxford Schools will observe a two-hour delay on Thursday, Jan. 6 due to the icy road conditions forecasted.

The Layfayette County schools also announced a two-hour delay.