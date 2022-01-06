Man indicted for stealing multiple catalytic converters off Mississippi school district’s cars

A Mississippi man is charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing a number of catalytic converters off cars owned by a Mississippi school district.

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White and George County School District Superintendent Wade Whitney, Jr. said Elijah Murrah was indicted for grand larceny.

Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office assisted the George County School District Police Department in the investigation.

Murrah is accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters from parked vehicles owned by the George County School District. He allegedly used a saw to cut the catalytic converters from school-owned vehicles and later sold them.

“Theft of property from public school children cannot be tolerated. If you know of any other theft of any property from school districts, please contact my office,” White said. “We will keep your identity confidential.”

“The George County School District will continue to have a zero tolerance for the theft of any school district property,” Whitney said. “We are very proud of the efforts of our school district police department and the support we received from the State Auditor’s Office.”

If convicted of this grand larceny charge, Murrah will face up to 5 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Murrah is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Angel McIlrath.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.