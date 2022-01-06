Mississippi sheriff asks public to help locate escaped inmate

Published 11:15 am Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Adams County inmate Tyrone Williams, age 21, escaped in the Washington community near Logtown Road at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.

A Mississippi sheriff is asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who escaped while working trash pickup.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Tyrone Williams, 21, escaped while working in the Washington community near Logtown Road.

Williams reportedly walked away from work detail at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was wearing an orange ACSO inmate jumpsuit, Patten said, asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately. Williams was arrested for burglary of a dwelling in December and has been held at the Adams County Jail for less than a month, Patten said.

“We have established a perimeter and are getting help from Angola officers as well to try and find him,” he said.

 

More News

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to rocket higher; Since Christmas approximately 1 in 55 Mississippians has contracted the virus

Crime scene

Nine-year-old Mississippi child dies after being shot in vehicle Wednesday night

Louisiana woman arrested in connection with case of woman found dead at Mississippi RV park

Three people, including baby and 4-year-old, killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Mississippi highway Wednesday

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article