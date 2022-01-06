Mississippi sheriff asks public to help locate escaped inmate

A Mississippi sheriff is asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who escaped while working trash pickup.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Tyrone Williams, 21, escaped while working in the Washington community near Logtown Road.

Williams reportedly walked away from work detail at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was wearing an orange ACSO inmate jumpsuit, Patten said, asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately. Williams was arrested for burglary of a dwelling in December and has been held at the Adams County Jail for less than a month, Patten said.

“We have established a perimeter and are getting help from Angola officers as well to try and find him,” he said.