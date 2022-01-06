Three people, including baby and 4-year-old, killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Mississippi highway Wednesday

Published 8:20 am Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Three people, including a 4-year-old and 1-month-old baby,  were killed in a Mississippi crash Wednesday.

WDAM News reports that Georgia Brazieal, 29, of Seminary, Colton Morgan, 4, and 1-month-old Waylon Blakeney were killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 49 at Mississippi Highway 589 near Seminary.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Reports indicate that a tractor-trailer, driven by Quentin Harvey, 31, of Donalsonville, Ga., was traveling south on U.S. 49 when the tractor-trailer collided with a 2010 Toyota Sienna, driven by Brazieal, who was driving east across U.S. 49.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

More News

Crime scene

Nine-year-old Mississippi child dies after being shot in vehicle Wednesday night

Louisiana woman arrested in connection with case of woman found dead at Mississippi RV park

Three people injured after gunfire erupts in Mississippi motel room. Two arrested on prostitution charges.

Man arrested, suspected of stealing trucks, excavator in Mississippi, Louisiana

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article