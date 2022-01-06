Three people injured after gunfire erupts in Mississippi motel room. Two arrested on prostitution charges.

Three people were injured after a gunfight erupted in a Jackson motel room Tuesday night.

Two of the three people were arrested on prostitution and other charges related to the incident, according to Jackson news reports.

Jackson police responded to the shooting at approximately 7 p.m.at the Relax Inn hotel near Ellis Avenue in Jackson.

According to reports, one of the suspects, Perry Johnson, had solicited sex from Tiara McKnight for $60.

A third suspect, Eric Alonzo, reportedly knocked at the door of the motel room where Johnson and McKnight were. McNight answered the door and Alonzo reportedly entered the room saying that Johnson’s time with McKnight had expired.

Alonzo then reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Johnson. Johnson then reportedly returned fire. Both McKnight and Alonzo were injured in the incident.

During the incident, Alonzo also reportedly pistol-whipped Johnson.

All three were later transferred to a Jackson hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

McKnight has been charged with aggravated assault and misdemeanor prostitution. Alonzo has been charged with aggravated assault and promoting prostitution.