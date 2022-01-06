Two men arrested, charged with kidnapping, rape of two-year-old Mississippi child

Investigators have arrested and charged two males in the kidnapping and rape of a two-year-old Mississippi child.

The Prentiss Headlight reports that Keldrick “K.K.” Magee, 33, was arrested and charged with four counts rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping. Kim Stewart Lodge, 62, was arrested and charged with two counts rape and one count of kidnapping.

The two were arrested in Covington County late Wednesday night and transported to the Jefferson Davis County jail Thursday morning where they were charged prior to being denied bond by Justice Court Judge Calvin Graves.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 2-year-old from Bassfield on Dec. 31.

The child was reportedly kidnapped on Dec. 30 from Barnes Avenue in Bassfield. He was located the following afternoon in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Sumrall.

The child is now in Child Protective Custody after recovering at Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.

Click for the link to the video of a press conference about arrests from the Prentiss Headlight.