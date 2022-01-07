Mississippi man charged after allegedly trying to record people in store bathroom

A Mississippi man was arrested after he tried to record people in a store bathroom.

Hattiesburg police arrested Desmon Barnes, 34, of Prentiss, and charged him with one felony count of voyeurism.

On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of an individual attempting to record individuals in a bathroom at a business in the 5900 block of Highway 49.

Officers located the individual, who attempted to elude officers by running through the store. The suspect was taken into custody and then identified as Barnes.