Three Mississippi men charged with murder in 9-year-old’s fatal shooting

Police have charged three Mississippi men in the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy who was killed earlier this week.

Starkville police arrested oBarron Hubbard, Tabyron Risher and Deliveon Lindsey with the murder of Lasang Kemp Jr. who was shot while sitting in a car.

Each man has been charged with first-degree murder and six counts of aggravated assault.

Each man was being held on $3.5 million bonds.

Police said they believe occupants of two cars — including the one in which Kemp was a passenger — began firing guns at one another when