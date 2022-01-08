Arrests made in mass shooting that killed four people at Mississippi New Year’s Eve Party

Four people have been charged in connection with a deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed four people in Gulfport.

Gulport Police Chief Chris Ryle reported the arrests Friday.

Mario Clark, 23, has been arrested on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling.

Vincent Jaquan Armstrong, 18, has been arrested on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of shooting into a dwelling.

Khalid Williams, 26, has been arrested on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of shooting into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Xavier Preston, 23, is currently in custody in Kentucky on an unrelated charge. Once he is extradited, he will be charged with one count each of first- and second-degree murder.

The arrests stem from a fight that started at a Gulfport New Year’s party that escalated into a mass shooting. Police responded to 911 calls at 11:58 p.m. Friday.

Police say more than 50 shots were fired by multiple people using everything from small handguns to assault rifles.

When police arrived, they found six men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three men died from their injuries the night of the shooting and a fourth victim later died at the hospital.

Gulfport (Mississippi) Police Chief Chris Ryle said the party had a deadly combination – drugs, alcohol and assault weapons.

“When there is a party with alcohol, drugs and assault rifles are present, it’s a recipe for disaster and last night again sadly this was proven factual,” Ryle said.

