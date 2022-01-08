Ex-convict jailed after leading Mississippi narcotic agents on high-speed pursuit

A high-speed chase at times exceeding 100 miles per hour has ended with the arrest of a Sandersville man on multiple charges.

Dalton Hunter Lightsey, 27, was arrested by Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents and has been charged with Felony Eluding; Possession Of Meth With Intent To Distribute While In Possession Of A Firearm; Ex-Con In Possession Of A Firearm; Resisting Arrest.

Narcotic agents attempted to make a traffic stop on Lightsey’s vehicle on Eastview Drive.

Lightsey fled the attempted traffic stop and turned north on Highway 11 going toward Sandersville with the pursuit ending on Magnolia Road. The pursuit speed at times exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Lightsey is suspected to have thrown a bag of meth out of the vehicle he was driving during the pursuit.

Lightsey was already on parole for convictions on two meth charges and one heroin charge.

Dalton Hunter Lightsey is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.