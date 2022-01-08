Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Mississippi man

Published 6:31 am Saturday, January 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Willie Paige of Jackson in Hinds County.

He is described as a back male, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday, January 7, 2022, at about 9:15 pm in the 3200 block of Ashley Circle in Hinds County, wearing a blue paid shirt and brown pants.

Willie Paige is believed to be in a 2018 burgundy GMC Arcadia bearing MS tag DBS2282 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Willie Paige suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Paige, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

 

More News

Arrests made in mass shooting that killed four people at Mississippi New Year’s Eve Party

Mississippi attorney recalls father’s role as prosecutor in Till case

Upscale Mississippi iconic restaurant finds success with monthly drag brunch

Ex-convict jailed after leading Mississippi narcotic agents on high-speed pursuit

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article