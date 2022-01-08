Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Mississippi man
Published 6:31 am Saturday, January 8, 2022
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Willie Paige of Jackson in Hinds County.
He is described as a back male, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Friday, January 7, 2022, at about 9:15 pm in the 3200 block of Ashley Circle in Hinds County, wearing a blue paid shirt and brown pants.
Willie Paige is believed to be in a 2018 burgundy GMC Arcadia bearing MS tag DBS2282 traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Willie Paige suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Paige, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.