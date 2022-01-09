Teen dies in four-wheeler accident on rural Mississippi road

A 15-year-old male from Louisiana died in a four-wheeler accident today in Adams County, Coroner James Lee said.

The teen, who officials have not named, was pronounced dead around 4 p.m. after the accident happened on Roxie Road, he said. He added the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices are investigating the accident.

The teen’s family was on a hunting trip, he said.

“This was tragic today,” he said. “My heart and prayers go out to this family.”