‘High-risk’ operation nets several pounds of meth, AR-style weapon and arrest of Mississippi man

A Mississippi man is in jail after what is being described as a “high-risk search warrant” resulted in the recovery of several pounds of methamphetamine, an AR-style weapon along with the seizure of two vehicles.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Michael Brown, 49, of Laurel. Brown is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending charges of illegal narcotics trafficking.

The JCSD SWAT Team executed a high-risk search warrant early Monday morning at a residence on West 18th Street in Laurel.

A total of 3.8 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered along with an AR-style weapon. Two vehicles, which were allegedly used in the large-scale illicit narcotics trafficking operation, were also seized at the residence.

Officials at JCSD say narcotics agents have worked for months building a case against Brown.

“We have spent countless hours on the investigation into the alleged trafficking of meth by Michael Brown,” said JCSD Narcotics Division Sergeant Jake Driskell. “This was a large-scale illegal narcotics sale and distribution operation, which was interrupted overnight. The investigation into Michael Brown’s illegal narcotics operation continues following his arrest.”