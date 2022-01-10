Memphis police chief’s gun stolen from locked car in broad daylight

The Memphis police chief became a victim of the criminals she and her officers are trying to stop on Saturday when a thief took her gun from a car in broad daylight.

“This incident is a vivid reminder that even as a police official, I am not immune to the criminal activity that occurs so blatantly in our city,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis.

Police reported that at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a theft from a motor vehicle at 8100 Macon Station Drive, Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers were advised that the victim parked his vehicle in the parking lot while he and his passenger went inside the business.

Upon returning to the vehicle, the victim found that his vehicle had been broken into and several items had been stolen.

Various items such as a backpack, contents within, and a handgun were stolen from the vehicle. The handgun belonged to the passenger, Chief Davis. The handgun was Chief Davis’ secondary duty weapon, which was locked in the vehicle in a handgun lockbox.

The backpack was later recovered at another location. However, the handgun has not yet been recovered.

“Carrying my weapons on or near my person has been a career-long practice on and off duty. Like so many others in our city, I am outraged to have property stolen and angered that my gun may be used unlawfully to commit a crime,” Chief Davis said.

“This was an unfortunate incident and a reminder of the public safety challenges we face as a community. This will only strengthen my resolve to get stolen guns off our streets and bring those perpetrators to justice,” Davis said.