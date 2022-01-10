Mississippi police: 8-month pregnant woman shot multiple times

Published 5:26 am Monday, January 10, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Daniel Jones

A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot multiple times Sunday in Mississippi’s capital city.

Jackson police report that they are looking for Daniel Jones in connection with a domestic aggravated assault that occurred Sunday evening on Bishop Avenue.

The woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition, as well as the condition of the unborn baby is unknown.

If you have any information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601)-355-8477.

