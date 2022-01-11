Coronavirus is spreading so fast in Mississippi, cases from the last 14 days make up 12% of total cases since March 2020

Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to pile up across Mississippi, state health officials confirmed Tuesday, as staggering numbers of cases are pressuring the state’s hospital system.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 5,737 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

In the last two weeks, 73,510 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective,  in the last 14 days approximately 1 in every 40 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus. Cases found in the last two weeks now represent 12 percent of the total cases found since the pandemic began, nearly two years ago.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 608,768.

Although health experts say the new omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Monday, 1,211 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. By comparison at the beginning of December less than 200 COVID patients were hospitalized.

The rapid rise in hospitalizations caused the MSDH to reenact its COVID system of care that helps more quickly facilitate transfers of critical ill patients to hospitals across the state.

MSDH reported 20 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,563.

Through Monday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose Tuesday to 6,095.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 5,251 with Tuesday’s update. It was another new all-time high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 5401 125 89 18
Alcorn 7072 119 131 20
Amite 2410 59 57 9
Attala 3810 90 189 36
Benton 1789 42 47 10
Bolivar 7278 155 240 33
Calhoun 3334 52 44 7
Carroll 2085 42 52 11
Chickasaw 3948 77 61 15
Choctaw 1509 27 12 0
Claiborne 1664 41 46 9
Clarke 3278 96 132 32
Clay 3895 78 41 5
Coahoma 5257 114 138 14
Copiah 5496 95 109 15
Covington 5384 98 152 39
De Soto 40219 451 129 27
Forrest 16056 267 295 61
Franklin 1457 34 46 5
George 5573 80 73 9
Greene 2441 50 61 6
Grenada 4361 112 156 32
Hancock 8963 138 91 20
Harrison 39720 571 548 80
Hinds 42974 660 857 140
Holmes 3481 94 109 20
Humphreys 1608 39 35 9
Issaquena 199 7 0 0
Itawamba 5494 114 136 24
Jackson 28609 397 295 41
Jasper 3840 66 46 2
Jefferson 1131 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2229 43 14 1
Jones 15985 250 270 45
Kemper 1639 42 50 10
Lafayette 10888 146 202 57
Lamar 12653 140 59 12
Lauderdale 14212 324 499 108
Lawrence 2685 44 27 2
Leake 4815 92 102 17
Lee 20345 253 224 43
Leflore 6322 145 244 56
Lincoln 6250 138 210 41
Lowndes 13053 201 305 69
Madison 18846 287 416 72
Marion 5070 119 165 24
Marshall 7842 149 69 17
Monroe 8256 183 191 55
Montgomery 2306 58 66 10
Neshoba 7670 211 229 61
Newton 4376 84 89 15
Noxubee 2127 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 8328 141 270 40
Panola 8214 140 103 15
Pearl River 11059 245 211 42
Perry 2340 57 29 9
Pike 7096 159 178 44
Pontotoc 7985 116 87 13
Prentiss 5898 88 101 15
Quitman 1304 28 0 0
Rankin 27687 417 500 69
Scott 5437 101 119 19
Sharkey 725 21 45 8
Simpson 5396 118 167 20
Smith 3011 54 77 8
Stone 4051 67 94 14
Sunflower 4991 110 125 20
Tallahatchie 2642 53 50 7
Tate 5626 121 80 19
Tippah 5582 88 121 14
Tishomingo 4344 99 103 28
Tunica 2059 40 20 3
Union 7299 101 133 23
Walthall 2554 69 69 14
Warren 8101 181 175 38
Washington 8338 171 213 41
Wayne 4694 73 80 13
Webster 2393 51 66 14
Wilkinson 1365 39 25 6
Winston 3753 95 135 39
Yalobusha 3011 48 83 22
Yazoo 6180 94 152 20
Total 608,768 10,563 11,541 2,114

 

