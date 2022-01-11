Manager of Mississippi McDonald’s arrested in connection with shooting at restaurant

Published 1:11 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

An altercation between a manager and former employee of a Mississippi McDonald’s ended in gunfire.

Starkville police report that Kevan Lawrence, 41, was charged with aggravated assault after officers responded to a shooting at the restaurant on Highway 12 West.

The shooting reportedly occurred at 9 p.m.

Police report that Lawrence, who is the manager of the restaurant, shot a former employee in the leg during a disturbance.

No other information has been released about the incident.

 

