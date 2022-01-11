Mississippi mom charged after 1-year-old found with meth, marijuana and ecstasy in system, deputies say

Published 9:35 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was arrested last week and charged with felony child abuse after her 1-year-old tested positive for several illicit drugs.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies report that Victoria Bolan, 28, was arrested last week after authorities found methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana in the child’s system.

The child was removed from Bolan’s custody, deputies said.

