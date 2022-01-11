UPDATE: Portion of Mississippi interstate closed for nine hours after truck hauling cars crashes into bridge

Published 5:48 am Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

All lanes on a portion of Interstate 10 on the Gulf Coast near the Louisiana state line were closed down for nine hours after a tractor-trailer hauling cars hit a bridge and burst into flames.

The driver of the truck escaped the crash unharmed, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that all lanes of the interstate at the Pearl River Bridge are back open after authorities worked the scene and made sure the bridge is structurally sound.

 

