Worker buried alive under 20-feet of dirt, debris at Mississippi construction site
Published 5:46 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022
One man is dead after reportedly being buried alive under 20-feet of dirt and debris at a construction site Tuesday evening.
Jackson news sources report that emergency crews responded to a rescue call shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Stonewall and Livingston Road where construction workers were doing dirtwork at a development site called The Village of Livingston.
When emergency personnel arrived at the scene they discovered that dirt had collapsed on a worker, burying the worker under approximately 20 feet of dirt and debris. After several rescue attempts, the rescue operation turned into a recovery effort.
Other workers at the scene escaped harm.
The incident is under investigation.