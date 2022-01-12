Worker buried alive under 20-feet of dirt, debris at Mississippi construction site

Published 5:46 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One man is dead after reportedly being buried alive under 20-feet of dirt and debris at a construction site Tuesday evening.

Jackson news sources report that emergency crews responded to a rescue call shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Stonewall and Livingston Road where construction workers were doing dirtwork at a development site called The Village of Livingston.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene they discovered that dirt had collapsed on a worker, burying the worker under approximately 20 feet of dirt and debris. After several rescue attempts, the rescue operation turned into a recovery effort.

Other workers at the scene escaped harm.

The incident is under investigation.

 

 

 

More News

Here are the most popular Mississippi boy names from the 1970s

Mississippi mom charged after 1-year-old found with meth, marijuana and ecstasy in system, deputies say

Coronavirus is spreading so fast in Mississippi, cases from the last 14 days make up 12% of total cases since March 2020

Mississippi orders state hospitals to allow transfer of critically ill patients

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article