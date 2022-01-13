Man originally charged with felony child abuse, now charged with capital murder in 3-year-old boy’s death.

A man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a three-year-old Mississippi boy.

Timothy Sandifer was originally arrested in Holmes County for felony child abuse when Sandifer reportedly brought the boy to the hospital. Sandifer’s charges were upgraded to capital murder when autopsy results indicated that the boy died from blunt force trauma.

When Sandifer brought the child to the hospital on Jan. 6, the boy was covered in bruises, according to Holmes County officials.

Officials questioned Sandifer and the boy’s mother Amanda Hill, who was reportedly asleep during the incident.

The case remains under investigation.