Mississippi so engulfed by coronavirus that 1 in 36 people have contracted it in last two weeks

Published 9:33 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The COVID-19 coronavirus continues to infect Mississippians by the droves, state health records indicate.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 8,356 new coronavirus cases were found in a 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In the last two weeks, 81,591 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective,  in the last 14 days approximately 1 in every 36 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus. Cases found in the last two weeks now represent 13 percent of the total cases found since the pandemic began, nearly two years ago.

The additional cases reported early Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 625,328.

Although health experts say the new omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Wednesday, 1,332 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. By comparison at the beginning of December less than 200 COVID patients were hospitalized.

At their peak during last summer’s delta variant wave hospitalizations hit a high mark of 1,667 on August 19, 2021.

MSDH reported 17 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,606.

Through Thursday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose Thursday to 6,325, a new record high.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 5,580 with Thursday’s update. It was another new all-time high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 5531 125 89 18
Alcorn 7348 120 131 20
Amite 2472 59 57 9
Attala 3883 90 190 36
Benton 1827 42 47 10
Bolivar 7496 155 240 33
Calhoun 3481 52 44 7
Carroll 2135 42 52 11
Chickasaw 4058 79 61 15
Choctaw 1572 27 12 0
Claiborne 1726 41 46 9
Clarke 3349 96 132 32
Clay 4059 78 41 5
Coahoma 5383 114 138 14
Copiah 5639 95 109 15
Covington 5632 98 152 39
De Soto 40994 460 129 27
Forrest 16572 267 299 61
Franklin 1497 34 46 5
George 5730 80 73 9
Greene 2477 50 61 6
Grenada 4469 113 157 32
Hancock 9250 140 95 21
Harrison 40700 572 560 80
Hinds 43895 665 857 140
Holmes 3564 94 109 20
Humphreys 1648 39 35 9
Issaquena 200 7 0 0
Itawamba 5627 114 136 24
Jackson 29475 397 306 41
Jasper 3916 66 46 2
Jefferson 1194 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2291 43 14 1
Jones 16464 250 271 45
Kemper 1700 42 50 10
Lafayette 11309 149 202 57
Lamar 13178 140 60 12
Lauderdale 14687 324 499 108
Lawrence 2754 44 27 2
Leake 4948 92 102 17
Lee 21058 253 224 43
Leflore 6447 145 249 56
Lincoln 6404 139 210 41
Lowndes 13408 201 306 69
Madison 19238 289 416 72
Marion 5260 119 165 24
Marshall 8034 150 69 17
Monroe 8486 184 191 55
Montgomery 2401 58 66 10
Neshoba 7941 211 231 61
Newton 4490 85 89 15
Noxubee 2210 44 42 6
Oktibbeha 8524 141 271 40
Panola 8442 141 103 15
Pearl River 11369 245 223 42
Perry 2393 57 29 9
Pike 7294 159 178 44
Pontotoc 8160 117 87 13
Prentiss 6112 89 101 15
Quitman 1330 28 0 0
Rankin 28282 418 500 69
Scott 5547 101 119 19
Sharkey 733 21 45 8
Simpson 5524 120 167 20
Smith 3127 56 77 8
Stone 4173 67 94 14
Sunflower 5042 111 128 21
Tallahatchie 2676 53 50 7
Tate 5751 122 80 19
Tippah 5701 89 121 14
Tishomingo 4466 99 103 28
Tunica 2108 40 20 3
Union 7489 101 133 23
Walthall 2666 70 69 14
Warren 8221 181 175 38
Washington 8487 171 213 41
Wayne 4754 73 81 13
Webster 2456 51 66 14
Wilkinson 1457 40 25 6
Winston 3919 95 135 39
Yalobusha 3085 48 83 22
Yazoo 6533 94 152 20
Total 625,328 10,606 11,561 2,115

 

