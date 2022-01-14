How much snow will Mississippi see this weekend? Depends on track of low pressure system, forecasters say

The National Weather Service is tracking a low pressure system that could bring snow to much of Mississippi depending on how far south the system travels.

Forecasters predict that some parts of northwest Mississippi will likely see accumulations of up to two inches, but depending on how far south an approaching low pressure system goes much of the state could also see flurries and possible accumulations.

Current weather forecasts suggest that areas in northwest Mississippi including Clarksdale, Oxford and Corinth could see some snow accumulations approach two inches from late Saturday night into Sunday.

Other areas further south, including Carthage and Philadelphia, could see some snow.

A winter storm watch has been posted for Mississippi counties that border Tennessee.

If you keep hearing us discuss the uncertainties regarding the ‘track of the low pressure system’ for this weekends event…this is what we mean 👇🏽

A great graphic by the Huntsville office! #tnwx #mswx #mowx #arwx https://t.co/HFgjNKkvwt — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 14, 2022

—

Forecast Update (small thread)❄️

At this point it is not the question on will it snow, but where the heavy snow bands set up and how much falls? Based on the latest data it looks as though accumulating snowfall amounts will occur along & north of the TN/MS stateline. pic.twitter.com/7fzbnTkYye — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 13, 2022

—