Someone in this Mississippi town is a serial cat shooter who fires darts from a blowgun

Published 4:24 pm Friday, January 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Someone has been shooting cats with darts from a blow gun, police say. Fortunately, this cat survived.

Police investigators in a small Mississippi town are trying to find a serial cat shooter, who is shooting cats with a blowgun.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers along with Poplarville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the individual/individuals involved in shooting cats with darts from a blowgun.

Over the last couple of years, cats have been struck with a yellow dart, about 4-5″ long with an arrow on the end.

Since individuals may be charged with a felony under Mississippi’s Animal Cruelty law that was signed in 2020, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2500 for an arrest if the tip comes through us.

Information on these crimes can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898.

For questions for the Poplarville Police Department, please call Central Dispatch at 601-749-5482 or 601-749-5483.

