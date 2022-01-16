Mississippi high school teen killed in ‘tragic’ highway accident

A teenager died Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident overnight Friday.

Jordan Herrington, 15, was a sophomore and member of the football team at Cathedral School in Natchez, Mississippi.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Jordan Herrington,” said Jessica Carter, administrator at Cathedral School. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, family and friends as they grieve his loss.

“Jordan was a sweet kid and an exemplary student who was loved by so many at our school. He. Will be greatly missed by his Cathedral family.”

Herrington was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the wreck. According to information from the Louisiana State Police, the vehicle was traveling north on Louisiana 569 near mile marker 9.8 when it entered a left-bearing curve and traveled off the roadway to the right.

In an overcorrection, the vehicle traveled back onto the highway, where it spun counterclockwise and exited the roadway to the left while broadside. The vehicle then continued into the southbound shoulder before overturning and spinning counterclockwise again, coming to a stop upright in the southbound ditch facing south.

At least one other passenger was injured, although details about the number of passengers; the driver; and injuries were not available from the LSP, which is still investigating the incident. As of Sunday afternoon, parish officials said no charges had been filed in connection with the incident, pending the outcome of the LSP investigation.

At the school, Carter said administrators, counselors, teachers and priests will be ready to provide support to the students as they return on Tuesday. “We will also have a prayer service for our high school students on Tuesday,” she said. “We are praying for everyone who was involved in this accident.”