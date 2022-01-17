Sheriff: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant ambushed outside his North Mississippi house Monday

An off-duty police lieutenant was reportedly ambushed outside his North Mississippi home Monday morning.

Memphis news sources report that deputies from the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a shooting at approximately 6 a.m. Monday in the Miller Farms subdivision in Olive Branch.

Officials report that an off-duty Memphis Police lieutenant was shot once in what is being described as an ambush.

The lieutenant was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

The suspects in the shooting remain at large.