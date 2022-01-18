Man recently found not guilty of murder back in jail on drug charges

A man recently acquitted of a murder charge was back in jail after being arrested early Monday morning for possession of Schedule III and IV drugs.

Natchez Police arrested Arthur Moore, 46, on drug charges and booked him at the city jail at approximately midnight.

In October, an Adams County jury found Moore “not guilty” of the Jan. 22, 2019, death of Natchez folk artist James Henry Williams, 54.

Investigators alleged Moore killed Williams after a fight between Moore and Williams’ brother. Moore was arrested two months after Williams’ death following search efforts by the Natchez Police Department, Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal Service.

Moore was acquitted of the charges Oct. 6, 2021, after a two-day trial.