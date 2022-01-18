Weekend head-on collision claims life of Mississippi teen
Published 6:38 am Tuesday, January 18, 2022
A Mississippi teen was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Monroe County.
Dustin Lynn Jones Jr., 16, was killed when the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu he was riding in as a front seat passenger collided head-on with a 2015 GMC Yukon on Hatley Road.
The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. near Cotton Gin Port Road in Monroe County.
Jones was declared dead at the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, according to a press release from the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.
The drivers of both vehicles were transported to area hospitals.
The wreck and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.