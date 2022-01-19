Mississippi man arrested in the death of 77-year-old father

Published 9:23 am Wednesday, January 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 77-year-old father.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Dane Baxter, 48, after Baxter’s father, Thomas Donald Baxter, 77, was found dead inside his house.

Deputies found the deceased body after responding to a 911 call at a house on South 8th Street.

Officials say that Robert Baxter and his father lived together at the house.

Robert Baxter was arrested with help from U.S. Marshals and is in the Jackson County jail with no bond.

 

