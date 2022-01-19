Mississippi woman reported missing since before Christmas

The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman missing for nearly a month.

According to information from the VPD, Donna Netterville was last seen in the Speed Street area on Dec. 22, 2021.

Netterville is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and “medium build,” according to VPD.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Those with information about Netterville’s whereabouts are asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 and reference Case #22-258.