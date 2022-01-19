New coronavirus cases in Mississippi keep piling up along with deaths from virus

Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, January 19, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi continued to be engulfed in new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Wednesday as state health statistics indicate the omicron variant continues to explode across the state with new cases and deaths piling up.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 8,460 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Since January 1, 121,807 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective,  statistically, 1 in every 24 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus since the start of January.

The additional cases reported Wednesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 657,084.

Although health experts say the new omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Monday, 1,423 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. At the peak during last summer’s delta variant wave hospitalizations hit a high mark of 1,667 on August 19, 2021.

MSDH reported 48 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,690.

Through Wednesday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose Wednesday to 6,939, another new record high.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 6,632 with Wednesday’s update. It was another new all-time high.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 5798 125 89 18
Alcorn 7972 122 131 20
Amite 2673 59 57 9
Attala 4054 91 190 36
Benton 1925 42 47 10
Bolivar 7880 157 240 33
Calhoun 3845 52 44 7
Carroll 2242 42 52 11
Chickasaw 4533 79 61 15
Choctaw 1667 27 13 0
Claiborne 1871 42 46 9
Clarke 3564 96 132 32
Clay 4370 78 41 5
Coahoma 5575 116 138 14
Copiah 5964 96 109 15
Covington 6147 98 157 39
De Soto 42900 473 130 27
Forrest 17773 268 307 61
Franklin 1606 34 46 5
George 6100 80 75 9
Greene 2613 50 69 6
Grenada 4735 113 157 32
Hancock 9815 141 140 22
Harrison 43432 576 575 81
Hinds 46338 679 858 140
Holmes 3791 94 117 20
Humphreys 1730 39 35 9
Issaquena 218 7 0 0
Itawamba 6063 115 136 24
Jackson 31446 398 323 41
Jasper 4080 66 46 2
Jefferson 1265 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2480 43 14 1
Jones 17499 251 280 45
Kemper 1823 42 50 10
Lafayette 12172 152 202 57
Lamar 14201 142 62 12
Lauderdale 15732 326 499 108
Lawrence 2928 44 27 2
Leake 5244 92 102 17
Lee 22721 255 224 43
Leflore 6700 145 260 56
Lincoln 6754 141 210 41
Lowndes 14509 203 306 69
Madison 20476 289 416 72
Marion 5709 122 170 24
Marshall 8419 150 69 17
Monroe 9108 186 192 55
Montgomery 2587 61 66 11
Neshoba 8575 211 232 61
Newton 4798 86 89 15
Noxubee 2355 46 42 6
Oktibbeha 8996 141 272 40
Panola 8968 141 103 15
Pearl River 12244 248 227 42
Perry 2547 57 31 9
Pike 7648 160 178 44
Pontotoc 8583 118 88 13
Prentiss 6653 89 101 15
Quitman 1389 28 0 0
Rankin 30112 419 502 69
Scott 5804 101 119 19
Sharkey 777 21 45 8
Simpson 5831 121 167 20
Smith 3357 57 77 8
Stone 4461 67 95 14
Sunflower 5236 111 129 21
Tallahatchie 2772 53 50 7
Tate 6047 125 80 19
Tippah 5991 89 121 14
Tishomingo 4889 99 103 28
Tunica 2241 41 20 3
Union 7985 101 133 23
Walthall 2889 70 69 14
Warren 8825 184 175 38
Washington 8959 171 213 41
Wayne 4904 73 82 13
Webster 2630 51 66 14
Wilkinson 1656 40 25 6
Winston 4148 95 135 39
Yalobusha 3330 48 83 22
Yazoo 6897 94 152 20
Total 665,544 10,690 11,755 2,119

 

