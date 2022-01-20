Legendary Mississippi coach whose teams went 118-18 in 10 years and won four state championships announces retirement

Legendary South Panola High School head football coach Ricky Woods has announced his retirement as coach of the Tigers.

Woods has been head coach for the last five years, with a total of 10 years at SPHS. During his time at South Panola the Tigers went 118-18. SPHS earned five state championship appearances and were crowned state champions four of those years. The Tigers won six regional championships and secured a playoff berth each year he was head coach.

Woods began the longest winning streak in state history (89 games) with his 60 consecutive wins during the 2003-2006 seasons.

Woods spent a year at Bainbridge High (Georgia) before becoming the head coach at Northwest Community College from 2008-12. He led the Rangers to two MACJC North Division titles, the program’s first bowl game in 20 seasons and two Top-10 finishes in the nation.

Throughout his 33 years as a head coach, Woods amassed a 335-84 record and appeared in 11 state title games, winning eight of those title games. His high school teams won 16 district championships. Five of his high school teams were nationally ranked.

He was named the EA Sports National Coach of the Year in 2004.

Woods is married to Susan, who was a teacher for 41 years, with 10 being at South Panola. The couple has two children, Stan and Thomas, and three grandchildren.