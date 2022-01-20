Mississippi police seeking information on missing pregnant woman

Published 1:09 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Mijor Anderson, who was last seen Oct. 31 in the Marcus Bottom area.

Anderson is a Black woman with sandy-colored hair and hazel eyes. She is also seven months pregnant. Information on her clothing was unavailable.

Those with information about her whereabouts should contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 and reference case No. 21-9884.

More News

Mississippi city experiencing rash of suspicious fires. Leaders discuss possible relationship to crime.

Legendary Mississippi coach whose teams went 118-18 in 10 years and won four state championships announces retirement

Former mayor of Mississippi’s largest city says man beat daughter after kicking in door, dragging her out of house

County leaders in one Mississippi community criticize judges, District Attorney’s office; want something done about revolving door of criminal offenders

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article