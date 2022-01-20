Two Mississippi teens charged with at least 7 counts of auto burglary, connected to crimes in two counties — possibly more

Two Mississippi teens have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary across two Mississippi counties.

Dylan Ray Guy, 19, from Jayess, and Ja’Quan Sibley,18, from McComb, have been taken into custody in connection to several burglaries in Walthall and Lincoln County.

In Lincoln County, both teens are charged with 7 counts of auto burglary, 7 counts of conspiracy to commit a crime each. Both are currently in the Walthall County Jail and are being held for Lincoln County.

On Sunday, Jan. 16 into the morning of Jan. 17, it was reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office that several vehicles had been burglarized along with a motorcycle stolen from homes in the East Lincoln community.

On Jan. 18th, LCSO Investigators along with Deputies from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Walthall County Sheriff’s Office received information concerning these incidents and were able to arrest Dylan Guy at a residence in Lawrence County on charges relating to vehicle burglaries in Walthall County.

Based on further information late that same evening LCSO investigators, Walthall County LCSO, and Pike County Walthall Sheriff’s Office were able to locate Ja’Quan Sibley at a residence in Pike County where he was arrested in connection to burglaries in Walthall County and in Lincoln County. Property was recovered in the Pike County area that belonged to victims in the Lincoln County burglaries.

With help from the general public, the multiple law enforcement agencies worked throughout the night to solve these crimes and attempt to recover the property. Both subjects will now face burglary charges in Lincoln, Walthall, and possibly other counties as the investigation continues.