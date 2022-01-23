Mississippi awards more than $3M in preservation grants for projects across state

More than $3 million in grants have been awarded to 18 preservation and restoration projects in Mississippi.

The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced the awards Friday on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program.

The program helps preserve and restore historic courthouses, schools and other properties.

“The Legislature has saved hundreds of significant Mississippi properties through this program,” said Katie Blount, the department’s director.

The grant awards are as follows:

Auburn, Natchez, Adams County-$234,192:Portico columns, Billiard Hall, and Duncan Pavilion restoration

Alcorn County Courthouse, Corinth, Alcorn County-$150,000: Courtroom and interior restoration

Carrollton Water Tower, Carrollton, Carroll County-$47,784: Repaint

Chickasaw County Courthouse, Houston, Chickasaw County-$214,690: Window Replacement

Saenger Theater, Hattiesburg, Forrest County-$250,000: Interior restoration

Holmes County Courthouse, Lexington, Holmes County-$276,630: Second floor courtroom restoration; masonry repointing

Fulton Grammar School, Fulton, Itawamba County-$93,860: Roof repairs

Jefferson Davis County Courthouse, Prentiss, Jefferson Davis County-$220,800: Roof repairs

Madison County Jail (Old), Canton, Madison-$54,456: Roof and interior repairs

Columbia Waterworks, Columbia, Marion County-$274,027: ADA restrooms; HVAC & electrical installation, interior paint

Booker T. Washington School, Philadelphia, Neshoba County-$115, 200: Gym floor and bleacher repairs

Noxubee County Library, Macon, Noxubee County-$80,000: Roof restoration; masonry and plaster repairs

McCormick Administration Building, Senatobia, Tate County-$264,000: Exterior and window restoration; masonry repairs

Bowmar Elementary School, Vicksburg, Warren County-$245,395: Exterior repairs

Warren County Courthouse, Vicksburg, Warren County-$100,000: Overall site drainage repairs; masonry wall stabilization

Edna M. Scott Elementary, Leland, Washington County-$167,920: Exterior repairs; masonry wall stabilization

Wilkinson County Courthouse, Woodville, Wilkinson County-$168,000: Clock Tower Stabilization

Yalobusha County Courthouse, Water Valley, Yalobusha County-$191,275: Window Restoration

Grant awards are paid on a reimbursable basis upon the successful completion of the entire project or at the time of the completion of pre-established phases of the project. Prior to application, all buildings must have been designated Mississippi Landmarks. Only county or municipal governments, school districts, and nonprofit organizations granted Section 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status by the Internal Revenue Service may submit applications.