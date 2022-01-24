Is there light at the end of the COVID-19 coronavirus tunnel for Mississippi? Slight dips may indicate so, though cases still 10 times rate of a month ago

Published 4:51 pm Monday, January 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

If you live in Mississippi and know 20 other people who do, chances are, one of you has been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus already this month, state health statistics indicate. The good news is case numbers and hospitalizations appeared to dip slightly in recent days.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 12,711 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

Since January 1, 150,356 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective,  statistically, 1 in every 20 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus since the start of January.

The new cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 694,093.

Although health experts say the omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Sunday, 1,414 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. That was down slightly from Friday’s recent high mark of 1,531. At the peak during last summer’s delta variant wave hospitalizations hit a high mark of 1,667 on August 19, 2021.

MSDH reported 13 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,734.

Through Monday, 49 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose Monday to 8,495. That’s a steep increase over Friday’s number and a new record, however, the figure is slightly misleading last week’s federal holiday shifted the full weekend results forward.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 6,504 with Monday’s update. It was the first time that average had dipped since early December 2021, when case loads were less than one-tenth the current rate.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 6008 125 89 18
Alcorn 8503 123 131 20
Amite 2791 59 57 9
Attala 4169 91 192 36
Benton 1981 43 47 10
Bolivar 8073 157 241 33
Calhoun 4053 52 44 7
Carroll 2331 42 52 11
Chickasaw 4811 80 61 15
Choctaw 1743 27 13 0
Claiborne 1974 42 46 9
Clarke 3705 96 132 32
Clay 4491 80 41 5
Coahoma 5705 116 138 14
Copiah 6136 97 109 15
Covington 6420 98 158 39
De Soto 44573 475 131 27
Forrest 18805 268 323 61
Franklin 1697 34 47 5
George 6362 81 75 9
Greene 2718 50 71 6
Grenada 4910 113 155 32
Hancock 10282 141 140 22
Harrison 44973 581 612 81
Hinds 47986 684 860 140
Holmes 3943 95 117 20
Humphreys 1778 39 35 9
Issaquena 232 7 0 0
Itawamba 6313 115 136 24
Jackson 32741 398 334 41
Jasper 4258 66 46 2
Jefferson 1331 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2554 43 15 1
Jones 18689 251 293 45
Kemper 1934 42 50 10
Lafayette 12868 157 202 57
Lamar 15065 142 65 12
Lauderdale 16460 326 499 108
Lawrence 3079 45 28 2
Leake 5434 93 103 17
Lee 23675 255 224 43
Leflore 6842 145 260 56
Lincoln 7003 142 210 41
Lowndes 15150 203 306 69
Madison 21428 290 416 72
Marion 6117 122 171 24
Marshall 8689 151 69 17
Monroe 9436 187 192 55
Montgomery 2656 61 74 11
Neshoba 9107 211 232 61
Newton 5021 86 89 15
Noxubee 2473 46 42 6
Oktibbeha 9318 141 272 40
Panola 9294 142 103 15
Pearl River 12958 248 234 42
Perry 2686 57 41 9
Pike 7921 160 178 44
Pontotoc 8835 118 88 13
Prentiss 6997 89 101 15
Quitman 1428 28 0 0
Rankin 31648 422 503 69
Scott 6019 101 119 19
Sharkey 828 21 45 8
Simpson 6028 122 169 20
Smith 3524 57 78 8
Stone 4687 67 100 14
Sunflower 5356 111 129 21
Tallahatchie 2846 53 50 7
Tate 6291 126 80 19
Tippah 6155 90 120 14
Tishomingo 5210 99 103 28
Tunica 2277 41 20 3
Union 8323 104 133 23
Walthall 3011 70 69 14
Warren 9154 184 175 38
Washington 9220 171 213 41
Wayne 5034 73 82 13
Webster 2713 51 66 14
Wilkinson 1688 41 25 6
Winston 4359 96 135 39
Yalobusha 3531 49 83 22
Yazoo 7278 94 152 20
Total 694,093 10,734 11,880 2,119

 

