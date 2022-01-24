Mississippi issues Silver Alert for 47-year-old Jackson woman

Published 6:02 am Monday, January 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 47-year-old Monique Green of Jackson in Hinds County.

She is described as a black female, five feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at about 10:30 am in the 2600 block of Maclean Road in Hinds County, wearing a blue and black jacket, gray pants, and gray boots.

Family members say Monique Green suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Monique Green, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

More News

Mississippi man arrested after police find his car filled with large amounts of phone cable

Crime scene

Police: Two women found shot multiple times in Mississippi motel room. Double homicide investigation launched.

Tennessee human trafficking sting leads to Mississippi man’s arrest

Woman sent bogus fax to jail in hopes of freeing her boyfriend, Mississippi sheriff says

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article