Mississippi issues Silver Alert for 47-year-old Jackson woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 47-year-old Monique Green of Jackson in Hinds County.

She is described as a black female, five feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at about 10:30 am in the 2600 block of Maclean Road in Hinds County, wearing a blue and black jacket, gray pants, and gray boots.

Family members say Monique Green suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Monique Green, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.