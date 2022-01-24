Police: Two women found shot multiple times in Mississippi motel room. Double homicide investigation launched.

Police are investigating a double homicide at a Jackson motel.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department report that two women have been killed at the Rainbow Motel on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

The two women, a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old, were found shot multiple times inside one of the motel rooms Sunday evening. The victims have not yet been identified pending notification of the next of kin.

Police say they do not have any suspects.

If you have any knowledge of this crime, please contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or Central Mississippi Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477.