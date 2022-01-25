Omicron variant coronavirus surge continues to slowly taper off in Mississippi, statistics show

The spike of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi slowly continued to trend downward Tuesday, state health statistics indicate.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 4,909 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Monday.

Since January 1, 155,265 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective, statistically, 1 in every 19 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus since the start of January.

The new cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 699,002.

Although health experts say the omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Monday, 1,447 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. At the peak during last summer’s delta variant wave hospitalizations hit a high mark of 1,667 on August 19, 2021.

MSDH reported 21 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,755.

Through Tuesday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Tuesday to 5,988.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped 6,445 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.