After intensive manhunt, suspect in triple shooting at Mississippi car wash in custody

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Mississippi car wash that sent three people to the hospital.

Columbus police issued a wanted poster for Braylin Christopher Edinburgh Monday night and after 33,250 views on Facebook and a 25-hour intensive manhunt for Edinburgh, the suspect was in custody.

Braylin Christopher Edinburgh, 21-years-old, of Columbus, turned himself in to Columbus Police shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the car wash parking lot in the 700 block of Alabama Street on Sunday evening, January 23, 2022. Three persons sustained gunshot wounds in the case. According to Chief Shelton, two of those persons are still hospitalized at this time.

“I want to thank the officers and investigators of the Columbus Police Department for the hard work in this arrest. I would also like to thank the U.S. Marshall’s Service for their help in this arrest,” said Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton.

Shelton said another person has been arrested in the case.

“We have also arrested one other person and charged her with ‘accessory after the fact’ in connection to the same case. Edinburgh is charged with three counts of aggravated assault,” Chief Shelton added.

The arresta followed an intensive campaign by Columbus Police and the U.S. Marshall’s Office in the street and on social media. A “Wanted Poster” was issued by Columbus Police Monday night and 25 hours later had generated over 33,250 views on Facebook.