Another Mississippi child – the 10th since pandemic started – has died from COVID-19 coronavirus, state reports

Another Mississippi child has died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the state reported Wednesday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) confirmed its 10th pediatric death in a child under 18 from COVID-19.

None of the 10 pediatric deaths were vaccinated.

Vaccinations are now available for any child five years of age and older at all county health departments. Boosters are recommended for those over 12 to prevent hospitalization and death.

Since COVID-19 was first diagnosed in Mississippi in March of 2020, the MSDH has reported:

one death in an infant (under one year of age)

two deaths in the 1-5 year age range

one death in the 6-10 year age range

six deaths in the 11-17 year age range

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers encourages parents to discuss childhood vaccination with their health care provider.

“Currently we only have seven percent of the 5-11 age group fully vaccinated and 37 percent of the 12-17 age group fully vaccinated. Vaccination is the best protection for our children who are eligible to receive it. For those under 5 years of age, it is critically important that everyone around the infant or child be vaccinated.”

Beyond vaccination and booster shots, protection efforts such as social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large crowds continue to be recommended.