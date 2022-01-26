New coronavirus cases still coming in the thousands, but pace slowing, Mississippi health officials say

Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to inch down Wednesday, state health department officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 6,596 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Monday.

Since January 1, 161,861 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective,  statistically, 1 in every 18 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus since the start of January.

The new cases reported Wednesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 705,598.

Although health experts say the omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Monday, 1,447 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. At the peak during last summer’s delta variant wave hospitalizations hit a high mark of 1,667 on August 19, 2021.

MSDH reported 19 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,774.

Through Tuesday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Wednesday to 5,722.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped 6,330 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 6089 125 90 18
Alcorn 8739 123 131 20
Amite 2822 59 57 9
Attala 4234 91 193 36
Benton 2009 43 47 10
Bolivar 8270 157 248 33
Calhoun 4143 52 44 7
Carroll 2355 43 52 11
Chickasaw 4886 80 62 15
Choctaw 1780 27 13 0
Claiborne 1988 42 46 9
Clarke 3761 96 132 32
Clay 4565 80 41 5
Coahoma 5834 116 138 14
Copiah 6201 97 109 15
Covington 6502 98 164 39
De Soto 45151 479 131 27
Forrest 19149 268 349 61
Franklin 1721 34 47 5
George 6532 81 75 9
Greene 2772 50 72 6
Grenada 4986 113 155 32
Hancock 10415 141 141 22
Harrison 45720 582 627 82
Hinds 48521 689 861 140
Holmes 4040 95 117 20
Humphreys 1810 39 35 9
Issaquena 236 7 0 0
Itawamba 6545 115 135 24
Jackson 33259 398 384 41
Jasper 4314 66 46 2
Jefferson 1344 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2582 43 16 1
Jones 18973 251 303 45
Kemper 1985 42 50 10
Lafayette 13265 158 202 57
Lamar 15320 142 66 12
Lauderdale 16799 326 499 108
Lawrence 3140 45 28 2
Leake 5520 93 103 17
Lee 24140 257 225 43
Leflore 6911 145 263 56
Lincoln 7096 142 210 41
Lowndes 15402 208 306 69
Madison 21687 290 416 72
Marion 6252 124 171 24
Marshall 8781 154 69 17
Monroe 9587 187 192 55
Montgomery 2716 62 82 13
Neshoba 9290 211 232 61
Newton 5120 86 89 15
Noxubee 2506 46 42 6
Oktibbeha 9502 143 272 40
Panola 9402 142 103 15
Pearl River 13369 248 242 42
Perry 2714 57 41 9
Pike 8021 161 178 44
Pontotoc 8949 119 88 13
Prentiss 7195 89 101 15
Quitman 1456 28 0 0
Rankin 32216 423 503 69
Scott 6092 103 119 19
Sharkey 840 21 45 8
Simpson 6127 124 171 20
Smith 3579 57 79 8
Stone 4773 67 100 14
Sunflower 5415 111 130 21
Tallahatchie 2879 54 50 7
Tate 6367 127 80 19
Tippah 6232 90 120 14
Tishomingo 5335 99 103 28
Tunica 2310 41 20 3
Union 8467 106 133 23
Walthall 3071 70 69 14
Warren 9253 184 175 38
Washington 9271 171 218 41
Wayne 5094 73 83 13
Webster 2753 51 66 14
Wilkinson 1695 41 25 6
Winston 4445 96 135 39
Yalobusha 3613 50 84 22
Yazoo 7398 95 152 20
Total 705,598 10,774 12,032 2,122

 



