One man dead, another critically injured after shooting near Jackson neighborhood park

Published 5:40 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

One man is dead and another man left clinging to life after being shot Tuesday night near a Jackson neighborhood park.

Jackson news sources report that the shooting occurred on Dunbar Street.

Police were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. after a truck crashed into a tree outside a home.

Purnell Cowart, 27, and Bobby McDowell, 33, were driving when several people in a dark truck drove up beside them and began firing shots.

Cowart died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and McDowell sustained life-threating injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and aggravated assault.

If you know anything about this homicide and aggravated assault, please contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

More News

Mississippi mayor reportedly withholds library funding until anti-Christian books purged from shelves

After intensive manhunt, suspect in triple shooting at Mississippi car wash in custody

Bus drivers go on strike to protest low pay in rural Mississippi school district

Teenager steals Mississippi police car, leads interstate chase that reaches 130 mph, officers say

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article