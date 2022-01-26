Panty prowler: Man accused of entering homes and stealing only women’s undergarments

Officials in Kentucky arrested a man accused of stealing approximately 100 pairs of women’s underwear and bras from area houses.

Deputies from Franklin County in Kentucky arrested John Hawkins III, 36, of Harrodsburg. Saturday. He is charged with seven counts of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins entered several homes last summer during a string of burglaries and allegedly stole only women’s undergarments.

Following a recent lead in the case, investigators obtained a search warrant for his residence in Mercer County where they reportedly uncovered his stash of women’s panties and bras. Some of the undergarments are believed to be stolen from Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Frankfort.

Hawkins was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $20,000 full-cash bond.

Women who believe they may a victim of his alleged crime are asked to contact FCSO Detective Jeff Farmer at 502-875-8740.