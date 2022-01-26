Parents concerned after back-to-back incidents involving weapon, threat to students in Mississippi school district

Parents of students in one Mississippi school district are on edge after back-to-back incidents involving a weapon and a social media threat to students.

FOX13 in Memphis reports that many parents of Byhalia Middle School and Byhalia High School are concerned about their children’s safety.

The Marshall County School system said it has beefed up security after a student at Byhalia Middle School turned a weapon over to a school resource officer.

The school was placed on lockdown and searched. No additional weapons were found on the campus.

FOX13 in Memphis reports that several students told their parents the weapon was a gun.

On Tuesday, Byhalia High School and Middle School received a threat from someone on social media. According to FOX13, the post was made by a person claiming to be a parent whose child is being bullied. In the post, the parent claims they are going to the schools to kill students.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and Marshall County Schools resource officers are investigating the social media threat.