Teenager steals Mississippi police car, leads interstate chase that reaches 130 mph, officers say

Published 5:30 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A teenager reportedly stole a McComb police car and led authorities on a chase on Interstate 55 that in some cases reached 130 mph Tuesday night.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office reports that at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, deputies were notified of the pursuit of a stolen McComb police car which was southbound on I-55 headed into Louisiana. TPSO deputies were dispatched and assisted the Louisiana State Police in stopping the high-speed vehicle, which was traveling upwards of 130 miles per hour.

Officials say spike strips were deployed, which caused the stolen vehicle to stop before approaching Interstate 12.

After the car was stopped, the suspect fled the crashed vehicle and was soon after apprehended by K-9 Ace. The subject was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile.

The Louisiana State Police and Hammond Police Department assisted in the operation.

More News

Mississippi mayor reportedly withholds library funding until anti-Christian books purged from shelves

After intensive manhunt, suspect in triple shooting at Mississippi car wash in custody

Bus drivers go on strike to protest low pay in rural Mississippi school district

Crime scene

One man dead, another critically injured after shooting near Jackson neighborhood park

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article