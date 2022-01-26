Three people charged with child neglect after police called to investigate 3-year-old’s injuries

Published 9:39 pm Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Three people were arrested Monday on child neglect charges during an Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigation of “suspicious injuries” to a 3-year-old child.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Adams County Special Operations Group has been investigating the case since Nov. 25, 2021, at which time investigators were called to Merit Health Natchez Hospital in regard to the injured child.

No specifics on the child’s injuries were given.

Officers arrested Fantasia McGowan, 28, Sandra McGowan, 48, and Dexter Owens, 39, all from Natchez, for contributing to the neglect of a child.

All three are detained on a $100,000 bond.

More News

Mississippi police: 20-year-old male shot, killed while in vehicle Wednesday night

Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Mississippi boy

Man caught trying to stay in Mississippi hotel room for free gets other accommodations at city jail

‘When are we ever going to get back to normal?’ Mississippi grocers uncertain how to answer question with stock shortages, fluctuating prices

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article