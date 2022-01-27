Coronavirus case spread remains high, but is coming down day by day, state health stats indicate

Published 5:53 pm Thursday, January 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to drop across Mississippi Thursday, state health department officials reported, but remain at levels not seen until the omicron wave spike in early January.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 6,535 new coronavirus cases were found in the 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Since January 1, 168,396 cases have been officially logged, though the number is likely much higher due to at-home tests typically not being reported to the state health department.

To put the rapid spread in perspective,  statistically, 1 in every 18 Mississippians has tested positive for the virus since the start of January.

The new cases reported Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 712,133.

Although health experts say the omicron variant tends to require less hospital care than previous variants, the massive number of new cases in this wave is still causing hospitalizations to grow rapidly.

Through Monday, 1,447 patients were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19, the state health department reported. At the peak during last summer’s delta variant wave hospitalizations hit a high mark of 1,667 on August 19, 2021.

MSDH reported 32 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 10,806.

Through Thursday, 50 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 63 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Thursday to 5,466.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped 6,200 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 6156 126 90 18
Alcorn 8811 124 131 20
Amite 2838 59 57 9
Attala 4250 91 194 36
Benton 2033 43 47 10
Bolivar 8327 158 248 33
Calhoun 4183 52 44 7
Carroll 2371 43 52 11
Chickasaw 4926 81 62 15
Choctaw 1809 28 13 0
Claiborne 2014 42 46 9
Clarke 3800 96 132 32
Clay 4595 80 41 5
Coahoma 5907 116 138 14
Copiah 6232 97 109 15
Covington 6534 98 164 39
De Soto 45511 479 131 27
Forrest 19357 268 358 61
Franklin 1736 34 47 5
George 6554 81 75 9
Greene 2794 50 72 6
Grenada 5026 113 155 32
Hancock 10533 142 142 22
Harrison 46214 585 637 83
Hinds 48840 690 861 140
Holmes 4070 96 120 21
Humphreys 1830 39 35 9
Issaquena 237 7 0 0
Itawamba 6662 116 135 24
Jackson 33567 399 385 41
Jasper 4362 66 46 2
Jefferson 1349 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2607 43 16 1
Jones 19251 256 303 46
Kemper 2010 43 50 10
Lafayette 13412 159 202 57
Lamar 15452 143 66 12
Lauderdale 16985 326 499 108
Lawrence 3176 45 28 2
Leake 5557 94 103 17
Lee 24344 258 225 43
Leflore 6941 146 263 56
Lincoln 7157 142 210 41
Lowndes 15559 208 306 69
Madison 21842 290 416 72
Marion 6334 125 171 24
Marshall 8844 154 69 17
Monroe 9676 188 192 55
Montgomery 2730 63 82 13
Neshoba 9389 211 232 61
Newton 5182 87 89 15
Noxubee 2516 46 42 6
Oktibbeha 9593 144 272 40
Panola 9487 143 103 15
Pearl River 13524 248 244 42
Perry 2736 57 41 9
Pike 8112 161 178 44
Pontotoc 8994 119 88 13
Prentiss 7255 89 101 15
Quitman 1466 28 0 0
Rankin 32530 423 503 69
Scott 6133 103 119 19
Sharkey 861 21 45 8
Simpson 6167 124 171 20
Smith 3607 58 79 8
Stone 4857 67 100 14
Sunflower 5458 111 133 21
Tallahatchie 2924 54 50 7
Tate 6427 127 80 19
Tippah 6301 91 120 14
Tishomingo 5405 99 103 28
Tunica 2353 41 19 3
Union 8522 106 133 23
Walthall 3121 70 69 14
Warren 9315 184 175 38
Washington 9320 171 219 41
Wayne 5136 73 83 13
Webster 2785 51 66 14
Wilkinson 1706 41 25 6
Winston 4515 96 135 39
Yalobusha 3654 50 84 22
Yazoo 7477 95 152 20
Total 712,133 10,806 12,062 2,125

 

