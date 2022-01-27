Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for 7-year-old Mississippi boy

The Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-year-old Shane Shelby Jr. of Roxie, Mississippi in Franklin County has been canceled.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says Shelby has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for 7-year-old Shane Shelby Jr. of Roxie, Mississippi in Franklin County.

He is described as a white male, four feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at about 3:00 pm on Highway 33 South in Franklin County, wearing a red hoodie with black shorts.

Shane Shelby Jr. may be accompanied by Shane Shelby Sr., who is described as a white male, six feet three inches tall, weighing 190. Shane Shelby Sr. was last seen wearing a red shirt, black jacket, and blue jeans.

Shane Shelby Jr. and Shane Shelby Sr. are believed to be in a blue Chrysler Town and Country bearing an unknown Harrison County, Mississippi, tag, traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Shane Shelby Jr. and Shane Shelby Sr., contact Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-384-8022.